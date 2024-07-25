NEWS

Police officer nabbed for playing sick – for a 162 days

Police officer nabbed for playing sick – for a 162 days

A police officer who took 162 days of sick leave in the past two years using bogus declarations of illness faces disciplinary action from the police force and a separate criminal trial.

The unnamed officer was arrested on an expedited warrant after being charged by internal affairs investigators for bribing doctors and lying to the police force’s medical inspectors, among other misdemeanors. He was arrested on Thursday after the police’s medical committee dismissed his application for 20 days leave for lower back pain.

He appeared before the committee on crutches, which were confiscated by his colleagues when they took him into custody. Internal affairs investigators also found that he had spent part of his sick leave last year working at a bar on the island of Mykonos.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities dismantle major migrant smuggling network in Rhodes
NEWS

Authorities dismantle major migrant smuggling network in Rhodes

Woman alleges kidnapping and rape in Viotia
NEWS

Woman alleges kidnapping and rape in Viotia

Police stop dozens in crackdown on Zakynthos party town
NEWS

Police stop dozens in crackdown on Zakynthos party town

Wife beater let off with suspended sentence by Thessaloniki court
NEWS

Wife beater let off with suspended sentence by Thessaloniki court

Kavala teenager arrested for homophobic attack
NEWS

Kavala teenager arrested for homophobic attack

Proactive policing yielding results
NEWS

Proactive policing yielding results