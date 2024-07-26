Two arrested in connection with armed robbery at Thessaloniki nursing home in 2020

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a nursing home in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, in April 2020.

Criminal charges have been filed against the two Greek nationals, aged 35 and 31. The police investigation is ongoing to identify their accomplices.

According to investigators, the perpetrators, who concealed their identities and were armed with an AK-47, a crowbar, and a sledgehammer, entered the nursing home, where they threatened and assaulted the owner and an employee.

They fled with a suitcase stolen from the owner’s room, which contained a metal detector, two watches and jewelry. During their escape, they used a vehicle in which an accomplice, also armed with a firearm, was waiting for them.