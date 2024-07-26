Metro services to Athens airport restored

Metro rail services to and from Athens International Airport have been restored, according to an announcement from the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY).

The connection, part of Line 3 of the metro system, was temporarily suspended on Friday morning due to a technical malfunction involving an out-of-service train at Doukissis Plakentias station in Halandri, north of the city center. The malfunction caused smoke to emit from the train.

As a result, services were briefly restricted to the segment between Doukissis Plakentias and Dimotiko Theatro in Piraeus.