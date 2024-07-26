NEWS

Highway accident results in four deaths, including two children

Highway accident results in four deaths, including two children
[Patrisnews]

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday on the Pyrgos-Kyparisia section of the national highway in the Peloponnese, resulting in four deaths.

The accident occurred when a truck overturned for unknown reasons and crossed into the oncoming lane, hitting three cars.

According to Greek police, four people, including two children, are confirmed dead and four people are seriously injured.

Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to rescue those trapped in their cars.

 

Death Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
63-year-old fatally injured in work accident at Salamis Shipyards; investigation underway
ECONOMY

63-year-old fatally injured in work accident at Salamis Shipyards; investigation underway

14-year-old dies from injuries after tractor overturns
NEWS

14-year-old dies from injuries after tractor overturns

Driver dies after truck falls off cliff in Distomo
NEWS

Driver dies after truck falls off cliff in Distomo

Βritish tourist hit by car in Crete dies
NEWS

Βritish tourist hit by car in Crete dies

Teen dies, another injured after car crashes into their scooter
NEWS

Teen dies, another injured after car crashes into their scooter

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck
NEWS

Man dies after car collides with fuel truck