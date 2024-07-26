Highway accident results in four deaths, including two children

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday on the Pyrgos-Kyparisia section of the national highway in the Peloponnese, resulting in four deaths.

The accident occurred when a truck overturned for unknown reasons and crossed into the oncoming lane, hitting three cars.

According to Greek police, four people, including two children, are confirmed dead and four people are seriously injured.

Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to rescue those trapped in their cars.