NEWS

Civil servants being taught to use AI

A total of 1,300 civil servants have attended two seminars on artificial intelligence (AI) conducted by Google. Interior Ministry officials say these are the first steps towards becoming familiar with the technology ahead of making use of it. 

More seminars, open to all civil servants, even those without computing experience, will take place in September. More advanced seminars will target civil servants specialized in information technology. 

The memorandum of cooperation between the Interior Ministry and Google was signed after research showed that the use of AI can potentially lead to an annual increase of the country’s GDP by €12 billion 10 years down the road. 

The research also estimated that five out of eight jobs will integrate some aspects of AI a decade from now. 

“We see artificial intelligence as a catalyst for the upgrade of the public sector, offering better, faster and more efficient services to the citizens,” said Deputy Interior Minister Vivi Charalaboyanni. AI will especially help in analyzing big data sets and with repetitive tasks, she said.

