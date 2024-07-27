Very high risk of fire for Crete and seven islands

Crete, as well as parts of the northern and southern Aegean, faces a very high risk of fire on Saturday, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has said.

On the ministry’s fire risk forecast map for Saturday, Chios, Crete, Ikaria, Kalymnos, Karapathos, Kos, Rhodes and Samos are all marked orange, the second-highest fire-risk category.

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection has informed the competent state agencies as well as the regions and municipalities of the above areas to be on alert.

The public is advised to exercise particular care and avoid any outdoor activities that might accidentally cause a fire, such burning plant debris, use of machinery that produces sparks, lighting barbecues, smoking beehives and throwing away lit cigarettes.