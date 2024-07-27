NEWS

Very high risk of fire for Crete and seven islands

Very high risk of fire for Crete and seven islands
[File photo]

Crete, as well as parts of the northern and southern Aegean, faces a very high risk of fire on Saturday, the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has said.

On the ministry’s fire risk forecast map for Saturday, Chios, Crete, Ikaria, Kalymnos, Karapathos, Kos, Rhodes and Samos are all marked orange, the second-highest fire-risk category.

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection has informed the competent state agencies as well as the regions and municipalities of the above areas to be on alert.

The public is advised to exercise particular care and avoid any outdoor activities that might accidentally cause a fire, such burning plant debris, use of machinery that produces sparks, lighting barbecues, smoking beehives and throwing away lit cigarettes.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Major fire destroys Broadway Theater in Kypseli
NEWS

Major fire destroys Broadway Theater in Kypseli

Lanterns released into the sea to commemorate Greece’s deadliest wildfire
NEWS

Lanterns released into the sea to commemorate Greece’s deadliest wildfire

Firefighter suffers heart attack while volunteering to fight blaze
NEWS

Firefighter suffers heart attack while volunteering to fight blaze

Large fire breaks out at Drama hospital
NEWS

Large fire breaks out at Drama hospital

Body found in house fire in the Peloponnese
NEWS

Body found in house fire in the Peloponnese

Suburban railway halted due to fire near Athens-Corinth national road
NEWS

Suburban railway halted due to fire near Athens-Corinth national road