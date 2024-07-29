NEWS

Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations

Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations
[AllosAnthropos]

Athens prosecutors have decided to file criminal charges against the founder of the soup kitchen “O Allos Anthropos” (The Other Person), Konstantinos Polychronopoulos, and two of his relatives, it was announced on Monday.

Polychronopoulos, his mother and his brother-in-law are accused of embezzling approximately 600,000 euros in donations over three years, from 2020 to 2023.

According to sources, after a seven-month investigation into the financial management of the soup kitchen, evidence was uncovered to support the filing of criminal charges for forming a criminal organization and money laundering.

It was revealed that various donations intended for the soup kitchen were diverted to the personal accounts of Polychronopoulos’ relatives.

Polychronopoulos has repeatedly denied the allegations, stating that all donations received were used for the needs of the soup kitchen, which has been operating since 2012. 

Crime Justice Charity

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors
NEWS

Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors

Wife beater let off with suspended sentence by Thessaloniki court
NEWS

Wife beater let off with suspended sentence by Thessaloniki court

Suspect in Mykonos surveyor’s murder ordered to remain in custody
NEWS

Suspect in Mykonos surveyor’s murder ordered to remain in custody

Business extortion ring members appear before investigative magistrate
NEWS

Business extortion ring members appear before investigative magistrate

Greek police arrest 38-year-old at Athens airport on UK fraud charges
NEWS

Greek police arrest 38-year-old at Athens airport on UK fraud charges

Court convicts 21 people for 2018 attack against migrants on Lesvos
NEWS

Court convicts 21 people for 2018 attack against migrants on Lesvos