Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations

Athens prosecutors have decided to file criminal charges against the founder of the soup kitchen “O Allos Anthropos” (The Other Person), Konstantinos Polychronopoulos, and two of his relatives, it was announced on Monday.

Polychronopoulos, his mother and his brother-in-law are accused of embezzling approximately 600,000 euros in donations over three years, from 2020 to 2023.

According to sources, after a seven-month investigation into the financial management of the soup kitchen, evidence was uncovered to support the filing of criminal charges for forming a criminal organization and money laundering.

It was revealed that various donations intended for the soup kitchen were diverted to the personal accounts of Polychronopoulos’ relatives.

Polychronopoulos has repeatedly denied the allegations, stating that all donations received were used for the needs of the soup kitchen, which has been operating since 2012.