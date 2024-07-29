WWI shipwreck Arcadian found off Sifnos

The British ocean liner Arcadian, which was torpedoed by a German U-boat and sank in WWI, taking 279 men with it, has been found by researcher Kostas Thoktaridis and his team southeast of the island of Sifnos, at a depth of 163 meters.

The Arcadian was sailing from Thessaloniki and headed for Alexandria, Egypt, carrying 1,155 military personnel. During the voyage, the existence of an enemy submarine off Ikaria forced it to sail through the Cyclades in order to avoid detection.

The Arcadian was sailing at a speed of 13.5 knots, along with the escort ship HMS Sentinel. On April 15, 1917, the convoy was between Sifnos, Antiparos, Sikinos and Folegandros, when the Arcadian was rocked by an explosion at 5.44 p.m. caused by a torpedo launched by the German submarine UC-74.

“The quality of the primary metals used in the construction of the Arcadian has certainly played an important role in the preservation of the wreck to this day,” Thoktaridis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).

“It appears that the bow of the Arcadian initially landed at the bottom of the Aegean, with the result that the deformations of the plates are visible. Due to the length of the ship (152.4 m) and the depth of the sea area, which is only 163 meters, the bow thrust helped to align the hull on the bottom,” he added.