Train services resume after collision with truck in Avlida

[InTime News]

Train services have resumed on the Athens-Oinoi route after a truck collided with a train earlier on Tuesday near Avlida in southern Evia, causing minor injuries to three passengers.

The injured were transported to Halkida Hospital.

Hellenic Train, the railway management company, has announced that delays are expected on other routes, with bus replacements provided between Oinoi and Halkida.

According to Hellenic Train, the truck driver lost control, causing the truck to veer off the peripheral road near Avlida, fall onto the tracks, and collide with Train 1551 traveling from Halkida to Athens.

The fire service deployed six firefighters with three vehicles to assist with the rescue of passengers.

Transport Accident

