Truck driver arrested in Avlida train collision

A truck driver involved in a collision with a passenger train earlier Tuesday near Avlida in Viotia has been arrested.

State broadcaster ERT reported that the driver is accused of dangerous interference with public transport. An alcohol breath test showed he was not under the influence.

According to the truck company’s owner, the driver had a flat tire, which caused the truck to veer off course and come to rest near the train tracks. The train, passing a few minutes later, collided with the truck.

The collision caused minor injuries to three train passengers, who were taken to Halkida Hospital on Evia.

Hellenic Train, the railway management company, reported that the two train drivers managed to escape the carriage before the collision. The accident disrupted railway services between Halkida and Oinoi.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene rescued 130 passengers, who were evacuated by bus.