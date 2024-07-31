NEWS

Sailing boats collide near Paxi, injuring 18-year-old

Two sailboats collided near the Paxi archipelago in the Ionian Sea on Wednesday, injuring an 18-year-old.

The boats were sailing from Paxi to Lefkada when the collision occurred 3.4 nautical miles south of Antipaxi.

One boat, flying the Slovenian flag, was carrying five passengers, while the other, flying the Czech flag, was carrying six passengers. The injured 18-year-old was taken to the health center in Paxi.

According to national broadcaster ERT, one boat made an abrupt turn, possibly due to waves hitting its stern.

The Slovenian-flagged boat, which took on some water, is heading to Lefkada on its own, while the Czech-flagged boat is heading to Paxi with the help of a coast guard vessel.

