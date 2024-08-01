WWII bomb unearthed at old Athens airport

A World War II bomb was found in the former airport at Elliniko, southern Athens, and is set to be neutralized in a controlled explosion on Friday at 8 a.m.

“World War II may have ended almost eight decades ago, but its scars are still present in our country – even underground. Another bomb was found at the site of the reconstruction works at the former airport… There is not the slightest reason for concern,” Mayor of Glyfada Giorgos Papanikolaou said.

The bomb weighs about 226 kilograms and is located 500 meters away from the nearest residences.

Huge protective embankments will be created around the bomb to absorb the shock wave.