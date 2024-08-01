Covid-related hospital admissions and deaths continue to rise, EODY reports

The Greek National Public Health Organization (EODY) announced a significant increase in hospital admissions and deaths due to Covid-19 during the week of July 22-28.

According to EODY, there were 923 new hospital admissions for Covid-19 during the week of July 22-28, compared to 788 in the previous week (July 15-21) and 321 in the same week last year.

There were also 16 new intubations compared to 6 the previous week. The total number of patients currently intubated with Covid-19 is 21.

At the same time, 38 deaths were recorded in patients with Covid-19, compared to 35 in the previous week and 26 in the same period in 2023.

There was also a slight increase in the percentage of positive tests compared to last week.

EODY recommends that vulnerable groups, including the elderly and people with underlying health conditions, strictly follow protective measures against respiratory infections and seek immediate medical advice if symptoms appear.

It is also recommended that the general population limit their contact with people in vulnerable groups if they have symptoms of respiratory infection.