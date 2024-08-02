Fire destroys two yachts and tourist vessel at Zea Marina

A late-night fire at Zea Marina in Piraeus on Thursday resulted in the destruction of three vessels.

The blaze reportedly engulfed the newly launched 32.96-meter Golden Yachts motor yacht O’Riana and the 42.49-meter Picchiotti motor yacht Libra Y, both of which sank. Additionally, a commercial tourist vessel was also consumed by the fire.

The flames originated on the tourist vessel and rapidly spread to the yachts, with reports indicating explosions during the incident.

Emergency response included ten vehicles with 26 firefighters, 10 fire engines, three coastguard boats, and a fire brigade vessel.

One firefighter was hospitalized due to breathing issues, and the coastguard rescued ten individuals from the pier.

A floating barrier was deployed by the coastguard to manage potential sea pollution.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.