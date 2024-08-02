WWII bomb found at old airport is destroyed

A World War II bomb found during construction work at the old airport in Elliniko, southern Attica, was successfully disposed of on Friday.

The disposal caused a loud noise that could be heard in neighbourhoods from Glyfada to the foot of Mount Ymittos. The bomb, which weighed 500 pounds (226 kilograms), was large and powerful.

The operation was carried out by the Hellenic Army’s mine clearance unit (TENX). No traffic restrictions were necessary as the disposal took place more than 500 metres from any residential area.