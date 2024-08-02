NEWS

Paris station closed, stadium area cordoned off due to suspicious object

[Shutterstock]

The area around the Stade de France stadium in Paris has been cordoned off following the discovery of a suspicious object. The nearby Saint-Denis-Porte de Paris train station has also been closed.

Authorities are awaiting the arrival of the bomb squad to examine the item.

The Stade de France is currently hosting athletics events for the Olympic Games. French officials are taking precautions to ensure public safety during the investigation.

 

Olympics Security

