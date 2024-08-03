Bike police take to Kastoria streets

Police officers who speak foreign languages are carrying out summer patrols on bicycles in the city of Kastoria, northern Greece, as part of efforts to provide upgraded services to residents and visitors.

The officers cycle around the main streets of the city, offering services and information to visitors, while arriving quickly wherever they are needed. They also conduct checks on hotels, tourist and other establishments, tourist buses and vehicles, and assist other police departments or other agencies.

“This policing is part of the overall operational planning of the General Regional Police Directorate of Western Macedonia, aiming at upgraded and faster service to both citizens of and visitors to the city of Kastoria, while the visible police presence and action is enhanced, resulting in the consolidation of the sense of security of residents and visitors,” the regional police authorities said in a statement Saturday.