NEWS

26 migrants rescued off Symi, one man arrested for trafficking

26 migrants rescued off Symi, one man arrested for trafficking
[Andoni Lubaki/AP]

A 20-year-old male was arrested by the Symi Port Authority on Saturday for allegedly trafficking migrants into Greece.

The man was detained after a Hellenic Coast Guard patrol boat intercepted a speedboat carrying 26 foreigners (14 men, six women, and six minors) off Lapathos beach, west of the island of Symi in the southeastern Aegean. The migrants were rescued and transferred to the island where they told authorities they paid traffickers 4,500 euros each for their transit to Greece.

The migrants on the boat stated that they left the Turkish town of Datca, 22 kilometers northwest of Symi, on Friday evening after paying the amount for their transportation to Greece. 

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Authorities dismantle major migrant smuggling network in Rhodes
NEWS

Authorities dismantle major migrant smuggling network in Rhodes

Investigation ongoing into shooting that injured border guard
NEWS

Investigation ongoing into shooting that injured border guard

Border guard shot from Turkish side in Evros escapes danger
NEWS

Border guard shot from Turkish side in Evros escapes danger

Suspected migrant smuggling speedboat flees after coast guard chase; officer Injured
NEWS

Suspected migrant smuggling speedboat flees after coast guard chase; officer Injured

Head of UN migration agency says it reaps funds, but worries about politics loom over aid groups
NEWS

Head of UN migration agency says it reaps funds, but worries about politics loom over aid groups

Dozens of migrants found near Leros, Symi
NEWS

Dozens of migrants found near Leros, Symi