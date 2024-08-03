Woman from Kavala tells police she was raped, held captive

A 32-year-old woman has accused her partner of holding her prisoner, beating her and raping her. The woman, who is a Muslim from Kavala in northern Greece, was being treated at the General Hospital of Didymoteicho.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the alleged victim had visible wounds on her face, hands and other parts of her body, which she claimed were caused by her partner. She said she met the 35-year-old man, who is of the same faith, online about a month ago and decided to meet him in person. She reportedly told authorities that from July 10 until Saturday, the perpetrator used physical violence to detain her inside his home in Didymoteicho.

She was reportedly picked up from the street by officers of the Didymoteicho police station after a phone complaint was made from third parties to whom she had appealed for help. Police were looking for the alleged perpetrator, who, according to reports, was seriously injured back in February in an altercation with a man over an issue of “erotic content.” He had been hit in the head with a wooden gun stock after pulling a knife on his friend.