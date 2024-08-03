NEWS

Woman from Kavala tells police she was raped, held captive

Woman from Kavala tells police she was raped, held captive
[InTime News]

A 32-year-old woman has accused her partner of holding her prisoner, beating her and raping her. The woman, who is a Muslim from Kavala in northern Greece, was being treated at the General Hospital of Didymoteicho.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the alleged victim had visible wounds on her face, hands and other parts of her body, which she claimed were caused by her partner. She said she met the 35-year-old man, who is of the same faith, online about a month ago and decided to meet him in person. She reportedly told authorities that from July 10 until Saturday, the perpetrator used physical violence to detain her inside his home in Didymoteicho.

She was reportedly picked up from the street by officers of the Didymoteicho police station after a phone complaint was made from third parties to whom she had appealed for help. Police were looking for the alleged perpetrator, who, according to reports, was seriously injured back in February in an altercation with a man over an issue of “erotic content.” He had been hit in the head with a wooden gun stock after pulling a knife on his friend.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bike police take to Kastoria streets
NEWS

Bike police take to Kastoria streets

Station master charged in Tempe train crash released to house arrest
NEWS

Station master charged in Tempe train crash released to house arrest

Prosecutor recommends guilty verdict for suspects in journalist Karaivaz’s murder
NEWS

Prosecutor recommends guilty verdict for suspects in journalist Karaivaz’s murder

Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations
NEWS

Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations

Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors
NEWS

Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors

Two arrested in connection with armed robbery at Thessaloniki nursing home in 2020
NEWS

Two arrested in connection with armed robbery at Thessaloniki nursing home in 2020