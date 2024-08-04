German tourist drowned during boat trip in Crete

A 50-year-old German tourist drowned while swimming off the coast of Crete on Saturday.

According to local news, the man was on a sailboat with his family near the island of Dia, north of Iraklio, when he attempted a dive and lost consciousness.

The coast guard arrived at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the port of Heraklion and then to the Heraklion University General Hospital for an autopsy. The incident is being investigated.