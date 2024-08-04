NEWS

Greek seafarer dies in ship accident

A 57-year-old Greek seafarer was fatally injured while serving on a commercial vehicle carrier during its route from Ouranoupoli to Daphne on Mount Athos in northeastern Greece.

The accident occurred when a truck, which was improperly secured, shifted and struck the ship’s chief engineer as the vessel was departing.

Preliminary reports indicate that the truck driver had failed to set the parking brake, leading to the truck’s movement.

The injured crew member was transported to the health center in Agios Nikolaos, Halkidiki, where he was pronounced dead.

