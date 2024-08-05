Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Thessaloniki

A man has died following a collision between a motorbike and a car in northern Greece.

Emergency services were dispatched to the accident on the old highway connecting Thessaloniki and Kavala, near the town of Lagyna, approximately 13 km from Thessaloniki, on Sunday afternoon.

A 46-year-old man, who had been riding the motorcycle, was taken to the hospital by an EKAV ambulance but later succumbed to his injuries.

There is no update on the condition of the car driver.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.