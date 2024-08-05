NEWS

Police requests information on fatal traffic accident in west Athens

File photo.

Hellenic Police announced on Monday that they are appealing for information regarding a fatal traffic accident that took place on Sunday morning in the Fylis area of western Athens.

According to the announcement, at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday on Prometheus Street, at the level of Isminis Street in the Fylis area, a black Smart collided with a light pole and overturned, killing the driver. 

“Anyone who knows anything about the circumstances of the traffic accident is asked to contact the Traffic Department of Northeast Attica at the following telephone numbers: 210-2854405, 210-2854400 and 210-2854402,” the release concluded. 

