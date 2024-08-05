Greek Olympic athlete tests positive for banned substance
A Greek track and field athlete has tested positive for a banned substance, according to the Greek Olympic Committee.
The athlete, who did not advance to the final of her event, was notified of the positive test by the Hellenic Anti-Doping Agency (EOKAN).
EOKAΝ has issued an immediate temporary suspension, and the Greek Olympic Committee has requested the athlete’s removal from the Olympic Village. The athlete’s name has not been officially released.