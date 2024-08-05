EODY issues alert on West Nile virus

On Monday, the Hellenic National Public Health Organization (EODY) issued an alert on the West Nile virus, advising citizens to be cautious.

According to EODY, the number of recorded cases are higher compared to the same period in the previous five years, while the virus is present across the country

“Additional cases of the infection are expected in the country in the coming period, as well as in other European countries,” EODY stresses.

EODY recommends for citizens to follow protective measures against mosquitoes, such as insect repellents, mosquito nets, etc. and beware of stagnant water bodies.

Moreover, older individuals and those with underlying conditions should pay even more attention and follow preventive measures.