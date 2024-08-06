Athens creating Municipal Cleanliness Police force

The creation of the Municipal Cleanliness Police to monitor the daily schedule for the collection of waste and the cleaning of the city was announced by local authorities on Monday.

Speaking to Athens 9.84 radio, Deputy Mayor for Cleanliness and Recycling of the Municipality of Athens Roxani Bei stressed that the role of the police will not be to collect fines, but advisory.

Bei also referred to staff shortages in the municipality’s cleanliness department, noting that at the moment, due to the ever-increasing needs of the capital, about 12 waste collections are carried out on a daily basis in the so-called commercial triangle of the city alone.

“By the fall, the cleanliness sector of Athens will have been reconstituted, in a way that will make it operational, with additional staff, and I am optimistic that if a specific strategy is followed regarding how we manage our waste, Athens will present a different image,” she said.