NEWS

Athens creating Municipal Cleanliness Police force

Athens creating Municipal Cleanliness Police force

The creation of the Municipal Cleanliness Police to monitor the daily schedule for the collection of waste and the cleaning of the city was announced by local authorities on Monday.

Speaking to Athens 9.84 radio, Deputy Mayor for Cleanliness and Recycling of the Municipality of Athens Roxani Bei stressed that the role of the police will not be to collect fines, but advisory.

Bei also referred to staff shortages in the municipality’s cleanliness department, noting that at the moment, due to the ever-increasing needs of the capital, about 12 waste collections are carried out on a daily basis in the so-called commercial triangle of the city alone.

“By the fall, the cleanliness sector of Athens will have been reconstituted, in a way that will make it operational, with additional staff, and I am optimistic that if a specific strategy is followed regarding how we manage our waste, Athens will present a different image,” she said. 

City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fighter jets to fly over Athens on Wednesday
NEWS

Fighter jets to fly over Athens on Wednesday

Catching a cab in Athens getting harder in summer
NEWS

Catching a cab in Athens getting harder in summer

People vs live music clamor
NEWS

People vs live music clamor

Athens introduces digital tool to encourage walking
NEWS

Athens introduces digital tool to encourage walking

Municipality to address building height bonuses
NEWS

Municipality to address building height bonuses

Park redevelopment project divides Karditsa
NEWS

Park redevelopment project divides Karditsa