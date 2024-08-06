NEWS

Coast guard seizes $1 mln of cocaine hidden in banana cargo

Coast guard seizes $1 mln of cocaine hidden in banana cargo
File photo.

A quantity of cocaine whose value reportedly exceeds 1 million euros was confiscated on Monday morning by authorities at the port of Piraeus.

According to a port authority statement, the operation was carried out in cooperation with the HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) Office of the US Embassy in Athens, and involved members of the Narcotics and Smuggling Unit, the Narcotics Task Force and the Security Office of the Central Port Authority of Piraeus.

Authorities found 30 packages of cocaine, weighing a total of 34 kilograms and 354 grams, in a ship container that had arrived at the port’s Container Terminal from Ecuador. The cocaine had been placed in the refrigeration unit of the container with a legal cargo of bananas.

Two more containers were subsequently searched with negative results. “The Central Port Authority of Piraeus, which is conducting the preliminary investigation, seized the drugs found, which will then be sent to the State General Chemical Laboratory,” the port authority statement said{

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Woman from Kavala tells police she was raped, held captive
NEWS

Woman from Kavala tells police she was raped, held captive

Bike police take to Kastoria streets
NEWS

Bike police take to Kastoria streets

Station master charged in Tempe train crash released to house arrest
NEWS

Station master charged in Tempe train crash released to house arrest

Prosecutor recommends guilty verdict for suspects in journalist Karaivaz’s murder
NEWS

Prosecutor recommends guilty verdict for suspects in journalist Karaivaz’s murder

Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations
NEWS

Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations

Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors
NEWS

Founder of children’s charity to stand trial for sexual abuse of minors