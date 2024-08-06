NEWS

Two arrested for seaman’s death in Mount Athos ferry

Two arrested for seaman’s death in Mount Athos ferry

Two men were arrested on Monday after the death of a seaman aboard a passenger ferry operating the route Ouranoupoli–Dafni, in Mount Athos, northern Greece.

The 57-year-old engineer, who was in the rear of the deck, was crushed by a truck that rolled backwards while the ferry was being loaded, the coast guard said Tuesday. The driver was not in the truck when the accident happened.

The victim was then taken to the Agios Nikolaos Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the ship’s 45-year-old deck loader and the 55-year-old truck driver, a Romanian citizen, for negligent manslaughter.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police requests information on fatal traffic accident in west Athens
NEWS

Police requests information on fatal traffic accident in west Athens

Boat explodes off Rhodes, five injured
NEWS

Boat explodes off Rhodes, five injured

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Thessaloniki
NEWS

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Thessaloniki

Greek seafarer dies in ship accident
NEWS

Greek seafarer dies in ship accident

Driver injured after fire engine topples
NEWS

Driver injured after fire engine topples

Sailing boats collide near Paxi, injuring 18-year-old
NEWS

Sailing boats collide near Paxi, injuring 18-year-old