Two arrested for seaman’s death in Mount Athos ferry

Two men were arrested on Monday after the death of a seaman aboard a passenger ferry operating the route Ouranoupoli–Dafni, in Mount Athos, northern Greece.

The 57-year-old engineer, who was in the rear of the deck, was crushed by a truck that rolled backwards while the ferry was being loaded, the coast guard said Tuesday. The driver was not in the truck when the accident happened.

The victim was then taken to the Agios Nikolaos Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the ship’s 45-year-old deck loader and the 55-year-old truck driver, a Romanian citizen, for negligent manslaughter.