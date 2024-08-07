Pet information available via Wallet app

People can now access information about their pets contained in the National Register of Companion Animals (pet.gov.gr) on the Gov.gr Wallet application.

The new document available on Gov.gr Wallet includes the following information: name of pet, photo, marking code (microchip), sex, species, indication of sterilization (yes/no), indication of anti-rabies vaccination (yes/no), date of vaccination, date of deworming for endoparasites and for ectoparasites and much more.

In a joint press release, the ministries of Digital Governance, Interior and Finance said owners will now have at their disposal the expiry date of their animal’s vaccinations, and the marking code (microchip) that can facilitate their location in case of loss.

The data in the National Register of Companion Animals is provided exclusively by registered veterinarians. People can install the Gov.gr Wallet application directly on their mobile phone through the App Store or Google Play, as well as through wallet.gov.gr.