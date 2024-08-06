Police opens investigation into Psychiko murder video leak
Hellenic Police announced on Tuesday that an investigation has been ordered into the leak to the media of the video of the 54-year-old surveyor murder in Psychiko.
“All available evidence will be analyzed to identify the source of the video and take the necessary measures to restore order and justice,” states the announcement.
Moreover, the announcement notes that Greek police officers serve with professionalism and those involved will be dealt with the “necessary strictness.”