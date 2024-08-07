NEWS

Foreign, domestic investors buying up private schools

Domestic and international funds have been investing in the buying of well-known private schools, especially in Attica and Thessaloniki. The trend has been triggered by growing demand for private schools. Hellenic Statistical Authority data show the numbers of students at private schools have been rising over the last three years.

“Political stability and easing of economic uncertainty are the main factors that allow parents to choose a private school,” said Charalambos Kyrailidis, president of the Association of Private Schools, in comments Kathimerini.

Federation of Private School Teachers in Greece President Giorgos Christopoulos said the development is positive but fears the commercialization of education.

“The low minimum salaries of teachers and the negligence that the state allows in our area, as a result of which over 35% of the work of private teachers is unpaid, make the investment particularly attractive,” he said. 

