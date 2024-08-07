NEWS

Hiker found dead in Crete gorge

File photo.

A hiker who went missing in a gorge in southwest Crete was found dead late Tuesday.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the 32-year-old fireman from Iraklio and his partner were descending the Kourtaliotiko Gorge, also known as the Asomatos Gorge, 22 kilometers south of Rethymnon. The man decided to swim in the river while his partner continued on the trail. She reported him missing several hours later.

Rescue crews discovered the man unconscious just before midnight.

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

