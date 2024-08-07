Police launch internal investigation after video of mafia-style murder surfaces

The Greek Police (ELAS) has initiated an internal investigation to determine potential disciplinary actions against officers following the circulation of a video in local media showing the mafia-style assassination of a 54-year-old civil engineer in the northern Athens suburb of Neo Psychiko on July 2.

ELAS stated that all available evidence will be reviewed to trace the source of the video and implement necessary measures to restore order and justice.

“Greek police officers serve with dedication and professionalism, and any deviation from these high standards will be addressed with the requisite strictness,” ELAS stressed.