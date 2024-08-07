Crete hit by 3 quakes in 25 minutes; no injuries reported

The southern island of Crete was rocked by three earthquakes of magnitude 4 or higher within a 25-minute span on Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 4.1, struck at 11.21 a.m. Its epicenter was located in the sea, 19 kilometers south of Miamou, Iraklio.

This was followed by a stronger tremor of magnitude 4.8 just two minutes later, with its epicenter 6 kilometers southeast of Kaloi Limenes, Iraklio.

A third earthquake, measuring 4.5 in magnitude, occurred at 11.47 a.m., 22 kilometers southeast of Kaloi Limenes.

Due to their shallow depth of 5 kilometers, the tremors were widely felt across the region.

In comments on public radio, Vassilis Karastathis, deputy director at the Athens Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, said that the area where the tremors occurred is part of the Hellenic Arc, one of the most seismically active regions in western Eurasia. Based on this data, he said, the seismic activity in the region could be considered normal. However, he added that more time is needed to monitor how the activity evolves.