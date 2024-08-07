NEWS

Domestic violence reports surge in northern Greece

Domestic violence reports surge in northern Greece

A 64% increase in domestic violence has been reported this year in the East Macedonia–Thrace administrative region.

Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said Wednesday that police have recorded 465 cases so far in 2024, compared to 284 cases in 2023.

This year, 350 individuals have been arrested in connection with domestic violence, up from 197 last year.

Chrysochoidis attributed the rise in reported cases to increased trust and confidence among women in the region, noting, “It is hopeful that women in the region now feel comfortable to report these incidents; it shows trust.”

He also emphasized that short-term shelters for victims of domestic violence are available in every county.

Additionally, Chrysochoidis reported a general decrease in violence among minors and a slight increase in the arrests of responsible guardians. “The criminal handling of minors is a sensitive topic, and those responsible are their guardians,” he said.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
University professor accused of arson to appear before prosecutor
NEWS

University professor accused of arson to appear before prosecutor

Police launch internal investigation after video of mafia-style murder surfaces
NEWS

Police launch internal investigation after video of mafia-style murder surfaces

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case
NEWS

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case

Man arrested in Crete for domestic abuse
NEWS

Man arrested in Crete for domestic abuse

Coast guard seizes $1 mln of cocaine hidden in banana cargo
NEWS

Coast guard seizes $1 mln of cocaine hidden in banana cargo

Woman from Kavala tells police she was raped, held captive
NEWS

Woman from Kavala tells police she was raped, held captive