Domestic violence reports surge in northern Greece

A 64% increase in domestic violence has been reported this year in the East Macedonia–Thrace administrative region.

Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said Wednesday that police have recorded 465 cases so far in 2024, compared to 284 cases in 2023.

This year, 350 individuals have been arrested in connection with domestic violence, up from 197 last year.

Chrysochoidis attributed the rise in reported cases to increased trust and confidence among women in the region, noting, “It is hopeful that women in the region now feel comfortable to report these incidents; it shows trust.”

He also emphasized that short-term shelters for victims of domestic violence are available in every county.

Additionally, Chrysochoidis reported a general decrease in violence among minors and a slight increase in the arrests of responsible guardians. “The criminal handling of minors is a sensitive topic, and those responsible are their guardians,” he said.