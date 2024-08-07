NEWS

University professor accused of arson to appear before prosecutor

File photo.
 

The 66-year-old university professor who is accused of setting four fires in June in the area of Vari, south Attica, is expected to appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

According to public broadcaster ERT, the suspect was a sociology professor at Panteion University and also taught at the Officer School of the Hellenic Police.

He was arrested after police examined video evidence that showed him near the fires, with ERT reporting that in two instances he is seen starting them.

The suspect has denied the accusations. 

Crime Fire Justice

