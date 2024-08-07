NEWS

New evidence emerges in arson case against university professor

Video footage from home and shop cameras shows a 66-year-old university professor, accused of setting four fires in the Vari area of southern Attica in June, igniting the blazes.

According to Kathimerini, one video captures a man walking past a spot where a fire started shortly afterward. Another video shows the same man throwing an inflamed object at dry weeds. Although the initial fire does not ignite, the man sets a fire to a different patch of dry weeds, waiting until it grows significantly before leaving the scene.

Local residents have reportedly identified the man in the footage as the 66-year-old defendant.

The professor had also allegedly sent electronic complaints to local authorities about unkempt lots in his area, which is being considered a possible motive.

The evidence has been forwarded to the relevant authorities for investigation.

