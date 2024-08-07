NEWS

Tentoglou nominated as Greek flag bearer for Olympic closing ceremony

Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, celebrates after winning the men's long jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday. [AP]

Hours after winning gold in the long jump, Miltos Tentoglou was nominated by the president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee to carry the flag at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Games on Sunday. 

State broadcaster ERT reported the nomination, with the official announcement of the flag bearers expected soon. 

Tentoglou won with a jump of 8.48 metres to put Greece at the top of the podium. 

He is only the second athlete in history to retain an Olympic long jump title after US athlete Carl Lewis.

Olympics Track & Field

