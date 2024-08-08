EU drafting new drug policy to launch in 2025

European Union member-states will follow a collaborative model in 2025, with the aim of identifying emerging health technologies and to respond to the major challenges posed to the health systems by the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools.

To this end, Greece has been selected as one of the six countries supported by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support (DG REFORM) to change the national framework and to prepare for the implementation of the new way of assessing health technologies.

By January 1,2025, member-states should be ready to follow a permanent cooperation framework with joint clinical evaluations, scientific consultations and the identification of emerging health technologies – which will help European patients to have faster access to new, effective medicines and medical devices.