Man detained for throwing petrol bombs off balcony

A man was briefly detained on Wednesday night after he started throwing petrol bombs off the balcony of his apartment in the district of New Ionia, northern Athens.

The lit petrol bombs started a small fire amid dried grass, near the road, which was promptly extinguished when the fire service arrived, according to their press release.

Police officers tried to convince the man, said to be near his 40s, to come out of his apartment but he locked himself in and threatened to commit suicide. Officers eventually entered the apartment and apprehended the man who was led to a psychiatric clinic for an evaluation.

Police said the man has a history of mental health problems and drug abuse.