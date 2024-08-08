NEWS

Man detained for throwing petrol bombs off balcony

Man detained for throwing petrol bombs off balcony
File photo.

A man was briefly detained on Wednesday night after he started throwing petrol bombs off the balcony of his apartment in the district of New Ionia, northern Athens.

The lit petrol bombs started a small fire amid dried grass, near the road, which was promptly extinguished when the fire service arrived, according to their press release. 

Police officers tried to convince the man, said to be near his 40s, to come out of his apartment but he locked himself in and threatened to commit suicide. Officers eventually entered the apartment and apprehended the man who was led to a psychiatric clinic for an evaluation. 

Police said the man has a history of mental health problems and drug abuse. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New evidence emerges in arson case against university professor
NEWS

New evidence emerges in arson case against university professor

Reports of domestic violence soar in northern Greece
NEWS

Reports of domestic violence soar in northern Greece

University professor accused of arson to appear before prosecutor
NEWS

University professor accused of arson to appear before prosecutor

Police launch internal investigation after video of mafia-style murder surfaces
NEWS

Police launch internal investigation after video of mafia-style murder surfaces

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case
NEWS

Former and current Greek Police officials to stand trial for misconduct in TV host protection case

Man arrested in Crete for domestic abuse
NEWS

Man arrested in Crete for domestic abuse