Border guard arrested for stealing money from colleagues

Greek police’s internal affairs division arrested on Thursday a border guard for repeatedly stealing money from his colleagues at a pre-departure detention center for migrants in northern Greece.

The officer took advantage of the brief absence of his colleagues, searched their backpacks and removed sums of money, leaving some cash so that the loss would not be detected, police said.

He was arrested after he removed pre-marked banknotes from a policeman’s backpack and then brought before a prosecutor.

The investigation was prompted following a complaint, presumably from one of the victims.