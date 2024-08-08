University professor accused of arson jailed pending trial

A 66-year-old university professor accused of setting four fires in the Vari area of southern Attica in June, was jailed pending trial on Thursday, after appearing before an investigative magistrate.

The accused, who, according to state-run broadcasters ERT, was a sociology professor at Panteion University and also taught at the Greek Police Officers’ Academy, has allegedly denied the accusations, arguing that he was at home when the fires were set.

He was arrested after police examined CCTV footage of the area and saw a man walking past a spot where a fire started shortly afterward. Another video showed the same man throwing an inflamed object at dry weeds. Although the initial fire did not ignite, the man set a fire to a different patch of dry weeds and waited until it grew before leaving the scene.

Local residents have reportedly identified the man in the footage as the 66-year-old defendant.