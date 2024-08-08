NEWS

Two thousand irregular migrants apprehended in July, coast guard says

An Italian coast guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passes near a tourist boat, on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, Italy, September 18, 2023. [Yara Nardi/Reuters]

Two thousand irregular migrants were apprehended by the coast guard across the country in July, it was announced on Thursday. 

According to the Coast Guard, its personnel detected 94 cases of illegal entry into the country, resulting in the arrest of 2007 migrants and 60 smugglers.

In addition, 31 smuggling boats and three vehicles used by smugglers were located and confiscated. 

There were also 16 cases in which a total of 21 migrants attempted to escape with the help of two smugglers. Two vehicles were seized.

