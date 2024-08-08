Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes

A 66-year-old forestry worker was fatally injured on the island of Rhodes on Thursday after being crushed by a rock.

The accident occurred shortly after noon when the man, who was clearing the forest area from Eleousa to Prophet Elias, stepped on a piece of rock that gave way.

This caused the worker to fall down the slope, with the rock landing on top of him.

The fire brigade and emergency services were called to the scene but were unable to save him as he had suffered serious head injuries.

The 66-year-old was reportedly only a few months away from retirement.