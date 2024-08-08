NEWS

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes

Forestry worker crushed by rock on Rhodes
File photo.

A 66-year-old forestry worker was fatally injured on the island of Rhodes on Thursday after being crushed by a rock.

The accident occurred shortly after noon when the man, who was clearing the forest area from Eleousa to Prophet Elias, stepped on a piece of rock that gave way. 

This caused the worker to fall down the slope, with the rock landing on top of him.

The fire brigade and emergency services were called to the scene but were unable to save him as he had suffered serious head injuries.

The 66-year-old was reportedly only a few months away from retirement.

Accident Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two arrested for seaman’s death in Mount Athos ferry
NEWS

Two arrested for seaman’s death in Mount Athos ferry

Police requests information on fatal traffic accident in west Athens
NEWS

Police requests information on fatal traffic accident in west Athens

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Thessaloniki
NEWS

Motorcyclist dies in collision with car near Thessaloniki

Greek seafarer dies in ship accident
NEWS

Greek seafarer dies in ship accident

Garbage truck driver dies at Athens landfill
NEWS

Garbage truck driver dies at Athens landfill

Highway accident results in four deaths, including two children
NEWS

Highway accident results in four deaths, including two children