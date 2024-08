A woman was killed in a car accident on Thursday on the Korinthos-Tripolis-Kalamata highway near the Tsakona area in eastern Peloponnese.

The other passenger, an elderly man with severe injuries, has been hospitalized in Tripoli. The car, occupied by the elderly couple, collided with a truck under unknown circumstances.

Traffic in the area has been disrupted. The Peloponnese traffic police are investigating the incident.