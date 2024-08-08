West Nile virus cases continue to surge

West Nile virus cases continue to rise across the country, putting officials and health experts on alert.

According to the National Public Health Organization (EODY), the number of recorded cases in 2024 is higher compared to the same period in the past five years.

This year, 55 cases have been diagnosed, 33 of which occurred in July. In addition, 22 new cases were recorded in the first days of August. The first case was reported in early July, with the patient experiencing mild encephalitis symptoms that began in the last days of June.

There have also been 8 deaths so far in 2024.

Compared to 2023, the number of cases has increased fivefold, as there were 11 cases and 2 deaths at the same time last year. In total, 2023 ended with 163 cases and 23 deaths, with the first case recorded in early July and the last in early October.

This year, 42 patients became critically ill with symptoms affecting the central nervous system. The vast majority (49 people) required hospitalization. Of these, 30 have been discharged, while 11 remain hospitalized. Five are in intensive care. The eight patients who lost their lives were elderly (68 to 92 years old).

The youngest patient with central nervous system symptoms was 36 years old, and the oldest was 92 years old.

EODY has warned that the number of cases is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months. The geographical distribution of the virus is mainly concentrated in five regions: Thessaly, Central Macedonia, Western Greece, Epirus and the Ionian Islands. Most cases have been reported in Central Macedonia.

Professor of epidemiology and vice president of EODY, Dimitrios Paraskevis, told Kathimerini that the increase in cases this year is due to the mild winter, which increased mosquito activity.

“Mild climatic conditions, warmth and humidity increase the activity of mosquitoes and favor the spread of the disease for a longer period of time,” said Paraskevis, who explained that the virus is transmitted to mosquitoes by wild birds.

Professor of Pulmonology at the University of Crete Medical School, Nikos Tzanakis, told Kathimerini that the virus is transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes, but infected humans cannot transmit the virus to other humans.

“Humans are the final hosts and they are dead-end hosts. They cannot transmit the virus to another person,” he said.

“The same is true for animals if they are bitten by an infected mosquito. Dogs or horses, for example, are also dead-end hosts,” Tzanakis added.