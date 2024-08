Two earthquakes struck the Mount Athos monastic community in northeastern Greece on Thursday evening.

The first quake had a magnitude of 3.5, followed a few seconds later by a second with a magnitude of 3.7.

According to the Thessaloniki University Seismological Station, the epicenter was located between Karyes and Ouranoupolis, in the same area as recent quakes over the past ten days.

The depth of both quakes was estimated at 10 kilometers.