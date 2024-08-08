NEWS

Far-right provocateur Tommy Robinson spotted in Greece

Far-right provocateur Tommy Robinson spotted in Greece
[X]

Far-right figure Tommy Robinson, who has been accused by the UK press of inciting riots in Britain, was spotted in Greece on Thursday.

Robinson posted a video on his personal X account on Wednesday, which appears to have been filmed in Greece. In the video, the 41-year-old Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) addresses his followers with an Athens neighborhood in the background.

Previously, Robinson had mentioned staying at a hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, but left after his location was made public.

Greek officials, speaking anonymously to Kathimerini, said they believe Robinson did not travel directly from Cyprus and noted that he is not facing any charges that would justify a ban on entering the country.

The Hellenic Police is also aware of his potential presence in Greece.

In 2009, Robinson founded the anti-Islam and anti-immigrant group English Defence League. He has been imprisoned four times for various offenses.

In 2018, he attempted to live-stream a trial involving a grooming gang, which led to widespread protests and bolstered his reputation in far-right circles. In a separate case, he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to a teenage Syrian refugee after falsely accusing him of being a “violent bully.”

 

UK

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations
NEWS

Soup kitchen founder and relatives charged with misappropriation of donations

Greek police arrest 38-year-old at Athens airport on UK fraud charges
NEWS

Greek police arrest 38-year-old at Athens airport on UK fraud charges

Stephen Fry: Removing Parthenon sculptures was like Nazis taking the Arc de Triomphe
CULTURE

Stephen Fry: Removing Parthenon sculptures was like Nazis taking the Arc de Triomphe

London claims £1.6 mln in congestion charge fees from the Greek embassy
NEWS

London claims £1.6 mln in congestion charge fees from the Greek embassy

Unruly passengers force Glasgow-Hurghada flight to make emergency landing in Crete
NEWS

Unruly passengers force Glasgow-Hurghada flight to make emergency landing in Crete

UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor
FOREIGN AFFAIRS

UK sends Royal Navy ship to boost aid for Gaza and set up a new maritime corridor