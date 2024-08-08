Far-right provocateur Tommy Robinson spotted in Greece

Far-right figure Tommy Robinson, who has been accused by the UK press of inciting riots in Britain, was spotted in Greece on Thursday.

Robinson posted a video on his personal X account on Wednesday, which appears to have been filmed in Greece. In the video, the 41-year-old Robinson (whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) addresses his followers with an Athens neighborhood in the background.

Previously, Robinson had mentioned staying at a hotel in Ayia Napa, Cyprus, but left after his location was made public.

Greek officials, speaking anonymously to Kathimerini, said they believe Robinson did not travel directly from Cyprus and noted that he is not facing any charges that would justify a ban on entering the country.

The Hellenic Police is also aware of his potential presence in Greece.

In 2009, Robinson founded the anti-Islam and anti-immigrant group English Defence League. He has been imprisoned four times for various offenses.

In 2018, he attempted to live-stream a trial involving a grooming gang, which led to widespread protests and bolstered his reputation in far-right circles. In a separate case, he was ordered to pay £100,000 in damages to a teenage Syrian refugee after falsely accusing him of being a “violent bully.”

Message to the legacy media. Do NOT endanger my children again! https://t.co/tFEc98ajan pic.twitter.com/h8T6PLCP4U — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 7, 2024