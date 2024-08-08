NEWS

Man dies after insect bite in the Peloponnese

A 48-year-old man from Viotia, who was on vacation in the Peloponnese, died Thursday afternoon in the intensive care unit of Pyrgos Hospital after being bitten by an insect, state broadcaster ERT reported.

Medical experts suggest the bite may have come from a spider. The man was initially seen by a private orthopedic doctor for leg pain and was later referred to the hospital.

Despite initial stability, his condition worsened rapidly, leading to his death, according to local reports. No official cause of death has been announced.

