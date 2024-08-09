NEWS

Solution in the pipeline for foreign student visas

Greece is drafting legislation to lift the obstacles faced by foreign students from countries outside the European Union who want to study in English-language undergraduate or postgraduate programs at Greek universities. 

The biggest problem is the issuance of student visas to students from countries outside the Schengen zone.

It takes at least two months to be granted, which is spent on bureaucratic procedures.

According to reports, the competent ministries will proceed with relevant legislation, as the issue remains a thorn in the side of the government’s efforts to promote Greek universities abroad as an attractive option.

More specifically, Asylum and Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos has reportedly agreed with Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis for the enactment of special provisions in a relevant bill which will be submitted for consultation in the fall. 

